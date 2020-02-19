Rapper Pop Smoke Killed in Fatal Home Invasion: Report
Up-and-coming Los Angeles rapper Pop Smoke was shot dead in an apparent home invasion at around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, TMZ reported. The LAPD said two men wearing ski masks and hoodies broke into a Hollywood Hills home and opened fire before fleeing on foot. The home is an Airbnb rental owned by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband Edwin Arroyave, Fox5 reported. Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, gained notoriety after he released a mixtape in mid-2019 with a song, “Welcome to the Party,” that was later made into two remixes featuring Nicki Minaj and Skepta. The 20-year-old was featured on American rapper Lil Tjay’s single “War” and collaborated with rapper Travis Scott in late 2019 on the song “Gatti.” It’s unclear if Pop Smoke knew the shooters, who remain on the run.