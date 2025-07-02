Pop Star Addresses Diddy Verdict After Changing Popular Song

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether from stress, lifestyle, or just the natural aging process, if you’re battling thinning hair, you’re not alone. According to the Men’s Hair Loss Association, by the age of 35, two-thirds of American men will experience some degree of noticeable hair loss. There are many remedies for addressing thinning hair, from LED caps to prescription medication, but if you’re looking for natural support, JSHealth Vitamins Hair + Energy Vitamins is a good place to start. The purpose-focused supplement brand is launching a new and improved version of its bestselling hair support supplement—Hair + Energy For Men. The original formula has earned top-tier status due to its incredible results, and the second version is formulated specifically for men’s needs.

The reformulated version builds off JSHealth Vitamins original blend, but is supercharged with new ingredients, including Siberian ginseng for energy and ginkgo biloba for focus. This new blend may help support hair growth, hair thickness, healthy testosterone levels, stamina, blood circulation, and energy levels. The best part? This potent formula is delivered in an easy, once-daily ingestible tablet.