Pop Star Addresses Diddy Verdict After Changing Popular Song

1
‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Still ‘Salty’ Over Netflix Audition
HOLDING A GRUDGE
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.25 5:56PM EDT 
Janelle James says she's still "salty" that she didn't land a role in the hit Netflix show "Glow."
Janelle James says she's still "salty" that she didn't land a role in the hit Netflix show "Glow." River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Abbott Elementary star Janelle James revealed that she refuses to watch a Netflix show she failed to book. James told Let’s Talk Off Camera host Kelly Ripa on Wednesday that she hasn’t watched a single episode of the Emmy-winning show Glow because she’s still “so salty” over not getting a role in it. “I have not watched one second of that show. I’m so salty. Maybe I’ll watch it today,” she joked. James told Ripa that she “really wanted” the role of a female wrestler in the show, which centers around women’s wrestling in the 1980s. She recalled having to come up with and perform an ‘80s rap, as well as do a fight scene during her audition. James said she even did a round kick in the audition. “I remember leaving that audition like, ‘Nailed it.’ And did not get that role,” she said. James went on to star in the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, which won multiple Emmys and Golden Globes. James also garnered awards of her own for her portrayal of the eccentric principal Ava Coleman on Abbott.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

2
Jan. 6er Gets Life in Prison Despite Trump’s Efforts to Free Rioters
DOUBLE WHAMMY
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.02.25 6:35PM EDT 
Published 07.02.25 6:01PM EDT 
Jan. 6
Jan. 6 Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A man who participated in the Jan. 6 riots has been sentenced to life behind bars despite Trump’s efforts to pardon him. Edward Kelley has been convicted of plotting to murder FBI special agents who investigated him over his actions on Jan. 6. Kelley was initially convicted in November of conspiracy to murder United States employees, solicitation to commit a crime of violence, and influencing or retaliating against federal officials by threat. President Donald Trump pardoned Kelley and over 1,500 other Jan. 6 rioters when he took power in January. Still, Kelley couldn’t steer clear of prison forever. A few months later, U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan sentenced Kelley during a hearing in Knoxville, Tennessee, revealing that he had plotted to murder FBI special agents. Although Kelley’s team argued that Trump’s blanket pardon should apply to his murder plot, a federal judge ruled otherwise. Federal prosecutors called Kelley “remorseless” in his efforts to kill agents, including by strategizing ways to bomb the FBI Knoxville office, creating a hit list, conducting combat drills to realize his plan, and forming a self-styled militia to attack FBI agents. They added that he ”committed crimes that are serious, violent, and all designed to achieve the same end: the murder of federal, state, and local law enforcement." Co-conspiracist Austin Carter, who pled guilty, is set to be sentenced next month.

Read it at NBC

3

Pop Star Addresses Diddy Verdict After Changing Popular Song

WORDS OF ENCOURAGEMENT
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.25 6:27PM EDT 
Kesha showed her support of Cassie Ventura hours after Sean "Diddy" Combs' verdict.
Kesha showed her support of Cassie Ventura hours after Sean "Diddy" Combs' verdict. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Pop star Kesha sent a message of support to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura after the rapper was found not guilty of sex trafficking charges on Wednesday. In a post shared on X, the TiK ToK singer wrote, “Cassie, I believe you. I love you. Your strength is a beacon for every survivor.” Ventura’s testimony played a central role in the mogul’s trial, giving several days of testimony in May in which she detailed “freak offs” and alleged nonconsensual orgies. Kesha faced similar testimony in 2016 after she filed a lawsuit against music producer Dr. Luke, accusing him of drugging and raping her at a 2005 party, which he denied. Though Kesha ultimately dropped her suit against the producer in 2016, the pair were engaged in a years-long legal battle until reaching a settlement in 2023. In another show of support for Cassie, Kesha changed the lyrics of her TiK ToK song from “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy,” to “Wake up in the morning like f--- P. Diddy” during her Coachella set in April.

Read it at Billboard

4
The Dalai Lama Lays Out Succession Plan Ahead of 90th Birthday
TENSION
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 07.02.25 6:27PM EDT 
Published 07.02.25 6:14PM EDT 
The Dalai Lama
SANJAY BAID/AFP via Getty Images

The Dalai Lama has laid out his succession plan. Addressing a gathering of religious elders in Dharamshala, India Wednesday, the Tibetan spiritual leader affirmed that his successor will be chosen by the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the office and foundation of the Dalai Lama, in “accordance with past tradition.” “I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue,” the spiritual leader said in a pre-recorded video Wednesday, delivered a mere few days ahead of his 90th birthday on Sunday. “The Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognize the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,” he continued, seemingly referring to leaders in Beijing who have insisted that the Chinese government maintains authority over approving the next Dalai Lama. The spiritual leader, who is the 14th Dalai Lama, has been living in Dharamshala in exile ever since he fled the Tibetan capital Lhasa in 1959 following a thwarted uprising against Chinese troops. China’s Foreign Ministry maintained its stance on the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation Wednesday and reiterated that the selection must be approved by the central government in Beijing. “Tibetan Buddhism was born in China and is a religion with Chinese characteristics,” spokesperson Mao Ning said at a news briefing, per The Washington Post.

Read it at CNN

5
OnlyFans Model Who Featured in Netflix Miniseries Dies at 28
‘LOVED HARD’
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 07.02.25 4:29PM EDT 
Published 07.02.25 4:16PM EDT 
Kylie Page GoFundMe image.
Kylie Page. GoFundMe

Kylie Page, an OnlyFans model who featured in a Netflix miniseries about the adult entertainment industry, has been found dead in her Hollywood apartment. Police sources told TMZ that Page, 28, died of an overdose. Police found her body after a friend requested a welfare check on her. Officers reportedly recovered “fentanyl and drug paraphernalia” in her home, but did not specify what drug killed her. The site reported that no foul play is expected. Officials say she died on June 25, a day after her final post on social media. She featured in Netflix’s Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On in 2017, in which she revealed her struggles with substance abuse. Loved ones of the Oklahoma native have launched a GoFundMe to help pay for her to be returned to her hometown for a funeral. “Kylie was a daughter who loved hard, a sister who never let go, and a friend who showed up without being asked,” her family wrote. “She was the kind of person who made you feel like family—no matter who you were.”

Read it at TMZ

6
‘Modern Family’ Star Reveals Secret Health Battle
SISTER KNOWS BEST
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.25 4:24PM EDT 

Modern Family star Julie Bowen, who played Claire Dunphy on the ABC sitcom, revealed that she got a pacemaker at just 29-years-old. Bowen, 55, told “Inside of You” podcast host Michael Rosenbaum Tuesday that her sister was the one who pushed her to see a cardiologist. “She was in med school, and she was at that time in her life when I guess she always carried around a stethoscope,” Bowen recalled. After listening to her heart rate, Bowen’s sister told her to go to a cardiologist immediately. Bowen said her initial reaction was “I’m fine,” but her sister “would not let it go.” A month later, Bowen was shooting the pilot of the NBC show Ed and “immediately had to go get a pacemaker afterwards.” Bowen was diagnosed with sick sinus syndrome with hypervagotonia, which caused her heart rate to drop dangerously low. She said the doctors told her that she could pass out while driving and kill somebody, to which Bowen replied: “Oh, then give me the goddamn pacemaker.” At the time, Bowen thought that “my life is over” and “I’m going to die,” but says she doesn’t even notice her pacemaker anymore. “I forget about that all the time,” she told Rosenbaum.

Read it at Daily Mail

7
Hollywood Actress Reveals Why She Skipped Bezos’ Wedding
MOTHER-DAUGHTER TIME
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.25 3:28PM EDT 
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek said she skipped the notoriously extravagant Bezos-Sanchez wedding to go to a different popular event. Hollie Adams/Reuters

Emmy-winning actress, director, and producer Salma Hayek, 58, said she skipped the notoriously extravagant Bezos-Sanchez wedding to attend the Glastonbury music festival. Hayek’s billionaire husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, 63, attended the lavish Venice, Italy ceremonies without her while she kept their 17-year-old daughter Valentina Pinault company at the UK festival. Widely known as the most significant annual music festival, this year’s Glastonbury lineup featured fan-favorite artists across the generations, from Neil Young to Charli XCX. But the festival attracted more than just star headliners: supermodel Cara Delevingne, actress Anya Taylor-Joy, and designer Stella McCartney were among the A-listers in the audience whom were spotted meeting up with Hayek. The stars were also spotted with Alanis Morissette, who headlined the festival’s Friday lineup. Comedian Chelsea Handler posted a picture of the two, captioned “Mama and da baby” on her Instagram story. In one of the festival’s most controversial moments, Glastonbury performer and rap duo Bob Vylan led anti-Israel chants and had their U.S. visas revoked.

Read it at Page Six

8
Teen Struck by Lightning in Home Was 2nd Time She’d Been Hit
LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.25 3:45PM EDT 
Lisa Henderson
Lisa Henderson/TikTok

An Alabama teen is sharing her terrifying brush with death after lightning struck her while she was in bed. Lisa Henderson, 19, was scrolling on TikTok in her home in Russellville, Alabama Sunday night when a lightning bolt struck the house. “I heard the lightning strike, and then I heard a loud pop, and all I heard was ringing in my ear,” she told WHNT. The electric current surged through an outlet, into her phone, and up her arm. “Luckily, I thought to throw my phone,” Henderson said. “If I would’ve kept it, I could’ve been electrocuted even more than I was.” She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors said she was fortunate the current hadn’t traveled closer to her heart. Though still sore in her arm and shoulder, Henderson was released Monday. The odds of being struck by lightning in the United States in your lifetime are roughly 1 in 15,300, according to the National Weather Service—but Henderson says she’s defied them twice, having previously been hit while playing outside as a child. Only about 10 percent of lightning strike victims are killed; there were 13 lightning-related fatalities in 2024.

Read it at WHNT

9
U.S. Government Breeding Flies to Fight Flesh-Eating Maggots
WHAT COULD GO WRONG?!
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.02.25 4:57PM EDT 
Published 07.02.25 3:55PM EDT 
A screwworm larva.
USDA Agricultural Research Service/Reuters

The New World Screwworm Fly, which lays flesh-eating maggots, has appeared in southern Mexico. Scientists are concerned that the flies will migrate northward. To combat the threat, scientists are breeding sterile flies and casting them from airplanes over Mexico. The maggots pose a risk to cattle, horses, and bison as they breed in live flesh. Humans also run the risk of infestation. To further prevent the spread of the pest, the U.S. has paused importations of large domesticated animals at the southern border until mid-September. To bolster the neutered fly supply from an operating fly “factory” in Panama, the USDA plans on opening another factory in southern Mexico in July 2026 and a distribution center in southern Texas by the end of the year. The fly was thought to be eradicated from the U.S. and Mexico in 1975, when the USDA last employed the strategy, releasing 94 billion sterile flies. This approach proved more effective and less damaging than using pesticides. Currently, the USDA aims to breed 400 million sterile flies per week. However, the strategy also poses some danger: three people died when a plane releasing sterile flies crashed near the Mexico-Guatemala border last month.

Read it at AP News

10
NASA Discovers Evidence of New Planet That Could Harbor Life
THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.25 3:58PM EDT 
The Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, pictured by the Webb Space Telescope.
Handout/Getty Images

There could be life out there—way, way out there. Last Wednesday, NASA announced that its James Webb Space Telescope had discovered “compelling evidence” of a planet that is potentially habitable. The planet, TWA 7b, is located in a disk of debris surrounding the dwarf star TWA7. It is estimated to be 100 times the size of Earth, with a temperature of around 120 degrees Fahrenheit. While that might seem balmy, scientists have found that living things can grow and reproduce at temperatures up to 251 degrees. Indeed, NASA referred to TWA 7b as a “young, cold, Saturn-mass planet” in its press release. The new planet, which is 34 light years from Earth, isn’t the first habitable planet that NASA has discovered—the organization’s “planet hunter” satellite discovered a habitable exoplanet 100 light years away from Earth in 2020—but it is the first one found using a new technique called high-contrast imaging. This method allows astronomers to detect planets that would otherwise be drowned out by the light emanating from their host star. As to whether we’ll ever make it out to visit TWA 7b, prospects seem dim: 34 light years is equivalent to around 199 trillion miles.

Read it at ABC News

