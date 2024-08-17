Pop Star Bebe Rexha Is Booted From Flight In ‘Hate Crime'

Bebe Rexha called herself a “hate crime” victim after she was kicked off of a Lufthansa flight in Munich, Germany, allegedly for speaking to a security official in Albanian.

“I’ve been threatened because I thought the security agent was Albanian,” the pop star captioned a video of her sobbing on Instagram Stories. “I spoke to him in Albanian asking where to get my ticket and now he is banning me from the flight.”

On Saturday, the singer-songwriter posted a series of tear-filled clips to the social media platform after the alleged incident and reposted a fellow Instagram user’s Story calling on the Munich Airport to “investigate the male officer who threatened a woman” for speaking Albanian.

According to Rexha, the security agent would not give the vocalist his name. “But I just found out he works for ATSG a service company document control hired by Lufthansa,” she wrote in a follow up post.

The German airline told TMZ that they are in contact with Rexha and will investigate the alleged incident.

She told her followers, “I believe this to be a hate crime because I am Albanian.” Rexha, whose father is from North Macedonia and whose mother has Albanian roots, was born in Brooklyn, New York.

The pop singer’s Instagram Story “hate crime” allegation comes after she used the same platform to publicly drag ex-boyfriend and fellow musician G-Eazy, in June, calling him a “stuck up ungrateful loser” and writing “You’re lucky people are liking you again. Cause I could go in on all the shitty things you’ve done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit.”