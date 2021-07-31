Pop Star Kris Wu Detained in China Over Teen’s Sexual Assault Allegation
INVESTIGATING
Chinese police detained Canadian pop star Kris Wu Saturday after he was accused of rape by an 18-year-old woman in Beijing. Du Meizhu alleged Wu met her in December and pressured her into drinking excessive amounts at his apartment, where she eventually woke up in his bed. She said they dated until March, when Wu ghosted her. Du believes Wu did this to at least seven other girls, scouting some of them on fan sites. The allegation started a firestorm throughout China, leading companies Bulgari, Louis Vuitton, and Porsche to drop Wu from endorsement deals in the country’s biggest #MeToo scandal yet.
Police had initially dismissed the accuser’s story as a means of gaining publicity, but as Du’s allegation has persisted on Chinese social media for months. “Regardless of what the motivation of the police may have been, just the fact that he was detained is huge,” Lu Pin, a feminist activist, told The New York Times.