Samantha Fox, a British pop star who rose to fame in the 1980s, was arrested over the weekend for an alleged incident in which she drunkenly fought with another passenger on a flight from Munich to London, reports said. The dispute began while the plane taxied to its runway, forcing it to turn around and return to the gate so agents could remove Fox. The rest of the passengers were given a complimentary hotel stay until the next flight to London the following day, according to Deadline. Fox later issued a statement saying she would assist with the police investigation and was “deeply sorry for any disruption caused.” In addition to her music career, Fox also garnered attention as a model and pin-up girl, whose photoshoots for The Sun, Playboy, and other glossy titles earned her comparisons to Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher as “one of the most photographed British women of the 1980s,” according to The Guardian.
