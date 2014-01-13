Pope: Abortion 'Throwaway Culture'

CHEAT SHEET
Pope Francis used part of his annual speech on world crises to discuss abortion, arguing that it is part of a "throwaway culture." Francis declared that, “Unfortunately what is thrown away is not only food and dispensable objects but often human beings themselves, who are discarded as unnecessary.” Francis also addressed the persecution of Christians around the world, and asked countries to treat migrants better, saying Italy in particular should do more for the thousands that flee across the Mediterranean toward Europe.