Pope Beatifies Fellow Reformer Paul VI

Pope Francis has beatified Pope Paul VI, who died in 1978 after shepherding the Roman Catholic Church through a period of internal reform in an era of social and political change. The ceremony closed a two-week synod of bishops convened by Francis to discuss how the church can best offer guidance to its flock amid the complexities of the day. Paul VI completed the work of the historic Second Vatican Council, which introduced significant reforms and changed how the church communicated with other faiths as well as nonbelievers, the faithful, and the modern world. The beatification Sunday followed certification of a miracle attributed to Paul. A second miracle is required for him to become a saint.