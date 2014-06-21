Pope Excommunicates Mafia Members

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Sorry, Sopranos wannabes. Pope Francis informed Italian Mafia members on Saturday that they are officially booted from the Catholic Church. “Those who in their life have gone along the evil ways, as in the case of the mafia, they are not with God, they are excommunicated,” Francis said during an outdoor Mass in Piana di Sibari. Speaking of the local mafia specifically, the ‘Ndrangheta, Francis said they are an example of “the adoration of evil and contempt for the common good.” This is the first time a Pope has spoken of excommunication for the Mafia.