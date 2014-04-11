Pope: Forgive Church for Sex Abuse

CHEAT SHEET
In a speech carried by Vatican Radio to a children's rights group on Friday, Pope Francis is asking forgiveness for the Catholic Church for the "evil" done to children by sexual abusers in the clergy. "I feel compelled to personally take on all the evil which some priests [...] to personally ask for forgiveness for the damage they have done for having sexually abused children," he said. He also said the number of priests behind the abuses were "quite few in number … compared to the number of all the priests."