Pope Francis Appoints First Black American Cardinal
Pope Francis announced the creation of 13 new cardinals during his Sunday Angelus in Rome, including Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who will be the first Black American to be bestowed the highest honor short of becoming pope in the Catholic Church. Gregory is also a vocal supporter of LGBT Catholics, having written extensively in support of Pope Francis and his efforts for a more inclusive church when he was head of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Other cardinals include prelates from Rwanda, Philippines, Mexico and Brunei. The men will be elevated to the rank of cardinal on November 28.