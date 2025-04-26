Pope Francis I, the humblest of popes, was laid to rest in an irresistible orgy of pomp and splendor at the Vatican on Saturday, attended by kings, queens, and heads of state. President Donald Trump was unexpectedly allocated a front-row seat, as was President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.

Trump and his wife Melania, who arrived in Italy on Friday night on Airforce One, and spent the night at Villa Taverna, the official residence of the U.S. ambassador, were given a privileged moment with the pope’s coffin inside St Peter’s Basilica, before the casket was brought outside for the funeral mass in Saint Peter’s Square.

U.S President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis, at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

The White House said that Trump met with Ukrainian President Zelensky before the ceremony, just hours after the president talked up a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. It was the first time the two leaders had met in person since a furious televised row in the Oval Office. A White House spokesman, Stephen Cheung, called it a “very productive discussion,” but gave no details, the New York Times said.

Zelensky’s appearance in the square triggered a spontaneous outburst of applause from the assembled crowds.

Joe Biden, the former president, also attended the funeral.

Biden was ridiculed by Trump when he was seated in the 14th row at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, who said that his position was proof that “there’s no respect for the United States anymore.” He suggested that, had he been president, he would have received a front-row seat.

U.S President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia, French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Pope Francis dedicated considerable political capital to confronting Trump, denouncing his immigration policy as “un-Christian” and schooling his minion JD Vance on the issue in his final hours. The decision to seat Zelensky and Trump in proximity could be seen as Pope Francis’ final act of peace-making.

The late pope might, however, have raised an eyebrow at the apparent hypocrisy of the president of his native Argentina, Javier Milei, who was seated in the front row despite having referred to the pope as a “filthy leftist,” an “imbecile who defends social justice,” and “the representative of evil on Earth.”

Around 40,000 people packed into St Peter’s Square when the gates opened at 6 a.m. local time, and another 100,000 squeezed into Via della Conciliazione and adjoining streets, under blue skies and bright sunshine.

Faithful join a long line outside St Peter's Square to view the body of Pope Francis laying in state inside St Peter's Basilica, on April 25, 2025, in Vatican City, Vatican. Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Homeless people, along with migrants brought to Italy from a refugee camp in Greece in 2016, and others rescued from the Mediterranean, were invited to attend today’s funeral, in accordance with Francis’ veneration of the poor and peripheral.

A woman holds a statue of a Madonna as people attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. Kevin Coombs/Reuters

With over 130 heads of state and international officials gathering for the funeral, authorities were implementing some of the most intense security operations in recent history. Some 4,000 law enforcement personnel were on duty, with marksmen be stationed on rooftops, while canine teams and explosive ordnance squads monitored the premises. Patrol boats secured the river Tiber River, a naval warship was positioned nearby, and Italian air force fighter jets guarded the airspace, enforcing a flight ban.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stands on the day of the funeral Mass of Pope Francis, at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

The Vatican said on Friday evening that a private ritual was held behind closed doors, attended by eight high-ranking cardinals, including Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Carmelengo, and Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the Dean of the College of Cardinals.

The coffin of Pope Francis is carried during the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Known as the Rite of Sealing, the ceremony marked the formal conclusion of the public lying-in-state at St Peter’s Basilica, where nearly 250,000 mourners had come to pay their final respects. During the rite, a Latin text recounting the most significant events of the pope’s leadership was read aloud and placed inside the coffin, along with a rosary and commemorative coins from his time as pontiff.

A white silk veil was gently laid over his face, followed by the recitation of a prayer: “May his face, which has lost the light of this world, be forever illuminated by the true light whose inexhaustible source is in you.”

The ceremony ended with the coffin being sealed with wax.