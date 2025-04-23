Trumpland

JD Vance Addresses Being One of Last People to Meet Pope

‘PRETTY CRAZY’

The vice president said it was a “great blessing” to have seen the pope in his final hours.

Jasmine Venet
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Pope Francis meets with Vice President JD Vance on April 20, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican.
Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance admitted that being one of the last people to privately meet the pope before his death was “pretty crazy.”

While on a four-day trip in India with his wife, Usha, Vance told reporters in Agra Wednesday that “it was a great blessing” to have met Pope Francis during his final hours, not realizing how sick the pontiff was.

“I’ve thought a lot about that. I mean, it’s pretty crazy, actually,” Vance said. “And, obviously, when I saw him, I didn’t know that he had less than 24 hours still on this Earth. I think it was a great blessing.”

He added: “I was lucky that I got to shake his hand and tell him that I pray for him every day, because I did.”

The vice president, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, met with the pope on Easter Sunday, telling him: “I know you’ve not been feeling great, but it’s good to see you in better health.”

The pope gave Vance chocolate eggs for his children, a Vatican tie, and rosaries. The entire encounter lasted less than 20 minutes.

Prior to meeting Francis, Vance spoke with the Vatican’s Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and foreign minister Archbishop Paul Gallagher, in what the Vatican described as “an exchange of opinions.”

According to a statement from the Vatican, they discussed “the international situation, especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention to migrants, refugees, and prisoners.”

After his passing, Vance posted on X how he “was happy to see Francis yesterday, though he was obviously very ill.”

“But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful,” he added.

The vice president dodged questions about the years-long tension between the president and the pope, saying he didn’t want to “soil” the pope’s legacy by revisiting their political and ideological feud.

“I’m aware that he had some disagreements with some of the policies of our administration. He also had a lot of agreements with some of the policies of our administration,” Vance said. “I’m not going to soil the man’s legacy by talking about politics.”

Vance instead focused on how much of “a great Christian pastor” Francis was.

“The thing that I will always remember Pope Francis for is that he was a great pastor,” Vance said. “People on the margins, poor people, people suffering from diseases, they saw in Pope Francis an advocate and I think, a true expression of Christian love.”

Francis and the president have been butting heads since Trump’s first term in 2016, the pope calling the president “not Christian” due to his stance on immigration.

Trump retorted that “if and when” ISIS attacked the Vatican, “the Pope would have only wished and prayed that Donald Trump would have been President.”

Despite their conflicting views Trump posted a short message on Truth Social Monday acknowledging the pope’s passing that read: “Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!”

He also announced that U.S. flags would be flown at half mast until sunset on the final day of Francis’ funeral.

Following the pope’s meeting with Vance, Archbishop Diego Ravelli, master of liturgical ceremonies, read Francis’ final Easter address to the crowd gathered at the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square.

The pope squeezed in one last jab at Trump and his administration, stating: “How much contempt is stirred up at times towards the vulnerable, the marginalized, and migrants!”

