Pope Francis’ Criticism of Vance and Trump Was a ‘Breath of Fresh Air’

Pope Francis was an “absolute breath of fresh air” for fearlessly educating the Trump administration on the “ways you are supposed to treat people.”

That’s according to The New Abnormal’s Andy Levy, who reflected on the pontiff’s legacy and leadership of the Roman Catholic Church following his death at 88 Monday. “Pope Francis, compared to what came before him, was an absolute breath of fresh air,” Levy told co-host Danielle Moodie in The New Abnormal’s latest episode. “Whether it was on issues concerning LGBTQ people. Whether it was lecturing JD Vance and by extension Donald Trump on the ways you are supposed to treat people—he really didn’t seem to have much fear.”

The first Latin American leader of the church, Pope Francis was hospitalized in February over respiratory issues and died from a stroke Monday. “He seemed to have a lot of compassion in his soul,” Levy continued. “I am certainly not saying he was perfect… But I really do think he changed a lot of things in the church.”

Later in the show, journalist Garrett Graff stops by to discuss his recent piece “Has America Reached the End of the Road?” and explores what the Trump administration’s defiance of court orders means for the rule of law.

Then, ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis joins the podcast to talk about his piece “Trump’s War on Measurement Means Losing Data on Drug Use, Maternal Mortality, Climate Change and More,” and explains what happens when the government decides to stop collecting data.

