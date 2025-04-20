The New Abnormal

RFK Jr. Takes Action on His Most Dangerous Beliefs Yet

BONUS EPISODE

The health and human services secretary gave a masterclass in gross incompetence as he waxed unpoetically about an “autism epidemic.”

Robert Kennedy Jr. has autism on the brain.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave a masterclass in gross incompetence as he waxed unpoetic about autism in a press conference that drew the ire of parents and autism awareness advocates across the country.

“They’ll never pay taxes; they’ll never hold a job; they’ll never play baseball; they’ll never write a poem; they’ll never go out on a date—many of them will never use a toilet unassisted,” RFK claimed.

For The New Abnormal’s Danielle Moodie, the moment called into question RFK Jr.’s fitness as steward of America’s public health policy and national health programs.

“Just remind me, his medical degree is in what specific field?” Moodie asked.

“Doing drugs in college,” producer Jesse Cannon quipped.

Co-host Andy Levy added that everything RFK Jr. says is “just wrong”—“and that has real-life repercussions because of the position that he’s been given in this administration.”

Plus, science writer Adam Becker discusses his new book, More Everything Forever: AI Overlords, Space Empires, and Silicon Valley’s Crusade to Control the Fate of Humanity.

