Pope Francis Makes His Entrance

Catholics rejoice! Up to a million worshippers have gathered in Vatican City's St. Peter's Square to witness the ceremonial inauguration of the new pope, Argentinian Jorge Mario Bergoglio. After receiving a woolen stole with six red crosses on it and the ring of the fisherman, Pope Francis will give a homily, hold Mass, and perform the Eucharist and communion. The Vatican has said that the Mass will be a simplified version of the 2005 installation of Pope Benedict XVI and will contain gestures to both Eastern rite Catholics and Orthodox Christians as a sign of church unity. Yesterday, Francis met with Argentine president Cristina Hernandez in a cordial meeting, despite their previous disagreements on the issue of gay rights.