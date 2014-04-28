Pope: Inequality ‘Root of Social Evil’

CHEAT SHEET
Has Pope Francis been reading Thomas Piketty? The pontiff tweeted Monday: “Inequality is the root of social evil.” In the past, Pope Francis has spoken out against economic systems that reinforce inequality, saying last year that “there was the promise that once the glass had become full it would overflow and the poor would benefit. But what happens is that when it's full to the brim, the glass magically grows, and thus nothing ever comes out for the poor.” While right-wing American critics have been quick to criticize the pope for his economic remarks, his words appear to resonate with the masses. More than 5,000 people have retweeted the statement within three hours.