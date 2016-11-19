Pope Laments ‘Epidemic of Animosity’ Against Immigrants

Pope Francis has denounced the “epidemic of animosity” against immigrants and people of other faiths in a speech on Saturday that blamed populist politics for the rise of xenophobia and nationalism. Although he didn’t mention President-elect Donald Trump by name, the Pope’s comments come just a little over a week after Trump’s shocking win triggered concerns over racism and discrimination in the U.S. “We see, for example, how quickly those among us with the status of a stranger, an immigrant, or a refugee, become a threat, take on the status of an enemy,” Francis said, according to Reuters. “An enemy because they come from a distant country or have different customs. An enemy because of the color of their skin, their language or their social class. An enemy because they think differently or even have a different faith,” he said. Francis’ comments also came after reports of hundreds of hate crimes across the U.S. in the wake of Trump’s victory, with the U.S. Justice Department announcing plans on Friday to investigate post-election incidents.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10