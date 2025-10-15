Pope Leo Effortlessly Trolls Cubs Fan Who Shouted at Him

Pope Leo effortlessly clapped back at a baseball fan who shouted “Go Cubs” at him outside the Vatican on Wednesday.

The pontiff, a Chicago White Sox diehard who even attended a World Series game in 2005, shouted back: “Han perdido. They lost!”

The Cubs, also of Chicago, were eliminated from the MLB postseason on Saturday when they fell to the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1. Pope Leo has apparently found the time to keep up with the misfortunes of his rival team.

Pope Leo, left, was captured on the broadcast of Game 1 of the 2005 World Series wearing Chicago White Sox gear. MLB

Leo disposed of the fan’s shout with a smile, clearly intending his response to be a joke. His initial answer, “Han perdido,” translates from Spanish to English as “they lost.”

Shortly after Leo was revealed as the first-ever American pope on May 8, there was a mad rush to learn more about his childhood and personal life. During that blitz, the Cubs quickly tried to claim that the pontiff was a fan of theirs based on a report in the Chicago Tribune—an error the pope’s brother had to clear up quickly.

Congratulations to Pope Leo XIV! pic.twitter.com/s02yDDegQd — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 8, 2025

Shortly after Leo was introduced, the Cubs displayed the message, “Hey, Chicago. He’s a Cubs fan!” on their famous Wrigley Field Marquee.

The pope’s brother, John Prevost, clarified less than an hour later that Leo was “always a Sox fan.”

Auggie Wilk, elected pope in a mock Conclave at his school Our Lady of Mount Carmel, has sunscreen applied by his mom, Lauren Wilk, ahead of a public celebration hosted by the Chicago White Sox and the Archdiocese of Chicago for the election of Pope Leo XIV at Rate Field in Chicago. Carlos Osorio/Reuters

“He was never, ever a Cubs fan, so I have no idea where that came from,” Prevost added.

Leo and his two brothers grew up in the Chicago suburb of Dolton, Illinois, less than 20 miles south of what was then Comiskey Park. The stadium is now known as “Rate Field,” and the pope’s humble childhood home has since become a tourist attraction.

The childhood home of Pope Leo XIV in Dolton, Illinois. Carlos Osorio/REUTERS/Carlos Osorio