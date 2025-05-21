Pope Leo XIV‘s MAGA Brother Makes a Pilgrimage to Trump’s White House

Pope Leo XIV’s older brother Louis Prevost hit a MAGA milestone on Tuesday when he met President Donald Trump.

A photo from the White House showed Prevost and his wife Deborah smiling next to Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office.

White House aide Margo Martin said they had a “great meeting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Great meeting between President Trump, Vice President Vance, and @Pontifex’s brother, Louis Prevost and his wife Deborah 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LMkxnI8ict — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 20, 2025

Earlier in the day, Trump told reporters on Capitol Hill that he was looking forward to meeting Prevost, who has a history of posting MAGA takes on social media.

“I like the Pope and I like the Pope’s brother,” Trump said. “Did you know that he lives in Florida? He’s got MAGA, he’s got Trump, and I look forward to getting him to the White House. I want to shake his hand. I want to give him a big hug.”

Prevost sat next to Second Lady Usha Vance at Pope Leo’s inaugural mass on Sunday. The following day, he was part of the U.S. delegation that met with the pope.

Louis Prevost and his wife Deborah sat next to Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance during Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass. REUTERS

Prevost, a Floridian, has not been coy about his political beliefs. His Facebook page contained a variety of reposts that scorched Democrats and showered praise on Trump and Vance—but he has deleted many of them since his brother Robert was elected to lead the Catholic Church.

One repost included a photo of a mental institution with the caption, “Where the woke lived before the ‘70s.” Another post read: “Please pray for the 33% who approve of Biden, that they be healed of their mental affliction.”

After Vance debated Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz last year, Prevost wrote on Facebook: “J.D. was phenomenal debating Tim Walz and the moderators. Very knowledgeable and well spoken. He will make a great VP and then, a great President.”

But now that his younger brother is the pontiff, Prevost has vowed to cool down his MAGA rhetoric online.

“I’ve realized, now that I see some of this coming back at me, that I should probably tone it down,” he told Piers Morgan last week. “I’ve backed off a lot of media and I don’t see myself really getting too much involved in that.”