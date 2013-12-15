Pope: Marxist Claims Don't Offend

CHEAT SHEET
Well you know what they say about Catholics and forgiveness. Pope Francis told an Italian newspaper on Saturday that he’s not “offended” by “ultraconservatives” (ie Rush Limbaugh and Sarah Palin!) who have called him a Marxist. “Marxist ideology is wrong,” Francis said to La Stampa. “But I have met many Marxists in my life who are good people, so I don’t feel offended.” As for these so-called liberal teachings he’s spreading, Francis said they can all “be found in the social Doctrine of the Church.” Take that, Fox News.