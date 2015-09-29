Pope Met Kim Davis in Secret

CHEAT SHEET
Pope Francis met Kim Davis in secret last week during his trip to the United States. The Rowan County, Kentucky clerk said in a statement she was “humbled” by the pontiff’s invite. “Pope Francis was kind, genuinely caring, and very personable. He even asked me to pray for him,” she said. “Pope Francis thanked me for my courage and told me to ‘stay strong.’” The meeting took place at the Vatican Embassy in Washington, D.C.; that same day, Francis gave his historic speech to a joint session of Congress. Francis on return to the Vatican said government officials have the right to refuse to grant marriage licenses to same-sex couples.