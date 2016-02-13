Pope: Mexicans Deserve 'True Justice'

In a speech given on Saturday, Pope Francis told the Mexican president and other government officials that their nation's people deserve "true justice" and security. Mexico has long been wracked by drug-related violence. "Experience teaches us that each time we seek the path of privileges or benefits for a few to the detriment of the good of all ... society becomes a fertile soil for corruption, drug trade, exclusion of different cultures, violence and also human trafficking, kidnapping and death, bringing suffering and slowing down development," said Francis, who is currently visiting Mexico. The remarks come the day after Francis met with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, ending an 1000-year clash between the two branches of Christianity.
