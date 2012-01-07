Pope Names 22 New Cardinals

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Pope Benedict XVI named 22 new cardinals on Friday, in a set of appointments that many said showed his increasing reliance on Vatican insiders. It's seen as a departure from his predecessor’s emphasis on the growing Catholic population in Latin America and other developing countries. The appointments included two Americans: New York Archbishop Timothy Dolan, and Archbishop Edwin F. O’Brien, who originally hails from New York and now heads a Catholic lay order based in Rome. Among the 18 appointees under 80—the group eligible to vote on the next pope—there were only two from the developing world—one from Brazil and one from India—a move that had many puzzled, since Brazil has the largest Catholic population in the world.