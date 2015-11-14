Pope: Paris Attack Is ‘Third World War’

CHEAT SHEET
Pope Francis on Saturday morning called the terrorist attacks on Paris part of the “piecemeal Third World War.” The pontiff made the statement in a telephone interview with the Italian Bishops’ Conference’s official television network. The pope has used this term before, always emphasising the word “piecemeal.” In September in Slovenia, at a commemoration at a WWI cemetery, he said: “Even today, after the second failure of another world war, perhaps one can speak of a third war, one fought piecemeal, with crimes, massacres, destruction.”
— Barbie Latza Nadeau