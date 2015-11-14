CHEAT SHEET
    Pope: Paris Attack Is ‘Third World War’

    Pope Francis on Saturday morning called the terrorist attacks on Paris part of the “piecemeal Third World War.” The pontiff made the statement in a telephone interview with the Italian Bishops’ Conference’s official television network. The pope has used this term before, always emphasising the word “piecemeal.” In September in Slovenia, at a commemoration at a WWI cemetery, he said: “Even today, after the second failure of another world war, perhaps one can speak of a third war, one fought piecemeal, with crimes, massacres, destruction.”

    — Barbie Latza Nadeau

