CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Pope Ready to Resign ‘Months Ago’

    RUNNING ON EMPTY

    Vincenzo Pinto/AFP, via Getty

    It turns out Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation was a long time coming. According to the Vatican newspaper, the pope made up his mind to resign after a trip to Mexico and Cuba in March, 2012. The decision was apparently made after Benedict had “repeatedly examined his conscience before God, due to his advancing age.” The pope had previously hinted at resignation during the summer of 2010, when the Vatican was embroiled in a sex scandal. “When the danger is great, one must not run away. For that reason, now is certainly not the time to resign,” he told a journalist at the time, adding, “one can resign at a peaceful moment or when one simply cannot go on.”

    Read it at The New York Times