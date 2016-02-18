CHEAT SHEET
    Pope Renews Call to Welcome Migrants

    SENDING A MESSAGE

    Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

    Pope Francis urged governments to “open their hearts” to migrants at the U.S.-Mexican border on Wednesday, calling “forced migration” a “human tragedy” and a “humanitarian crisis.” Speaking to a congregation of more than 200,000 during a Mass in Ciudad Juarez, the pontiff all but called on the U.S. to open its borders to people fleeing persecution, war, and poverty as the immigration debate continues to divide Americans. “No more death! No more exploitation!” Francis said.

