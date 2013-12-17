Pope Replaces Conservative Cardinal

CHEAT SHEET
    Let’s see if anybody notices. On Monday, Pope Francis continued to rock the boat in the Catholic Church by removing an outspoken American cardinal who was a staunch critic of abortion and same-sex marriage, and appointed another American in his place. The removal of Cardinal Raymond L. Burke from the Congregation for Bishops is being seen as a move that means Francis is willing to go beyond just a change in rhetoric to make the church more inclusive. “He is saying that you don’t need to be a conservative to become a bishop,” one expert told The New York Times. Burke recently gave an interview in which he aired his disagreements over the reduced focus on abortion and same-sex marriage, saying, “We can never talk enough about that.”

