Pope to Meet Sex-Abuse Victims

Pope Francis announced Monday that he will meet at the Vatican with a group of half a dozen sex-abuse victims. The pope declared a “zero-tolerance” policy for the sexual abuse of children, adding “There are no privileges.” He announced his first meeting with victims of clerical abuse during an in-flight press conference from Jerusalem to Rome. But many victims are unimpressed. David Clohessy, the executive director of Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP), said “The simple truth is this is another gesture, another public-relations coup, another nice bit of symbolism that will leave no child better off and bring no real reform to a continuing, scandal-ridden church hierarchy.” Pope Francis also revealed that three bishops are under investigation for abuse-related reasons.
