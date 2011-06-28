Pope Tweets for First Time

CHEAT SHEET
If only Saint Peter could have sent a direct message to the Galatians. The first pope never had the chance, but his successor in the apostolic succession, Benedict XVI, has joined the microblogging service. The first holy tweet from the Holy See? “Dear Friends, I just launched www.news.va. Praised be our Lord Jesus Christ! With my prayers and blessings, Benedictus XVI." It’s the latest step in a recent Vatican initiative to ramp up social networking, and places Benedict, 84, at the fore. The site will feature news and photos from the official Vatican paper, radio, and TV stations.