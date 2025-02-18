Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
World
Pope Warned Confidants He May Not Survive Health Scare
PREPARING FOR THE END
The 88-year-old pontiff, who is being treated for a respiratory infection in a Rome hospital, is in “intense pain,” according to a report.
Sean Craig
Updated
Feb. 18 2025
10:19AM EST
/
Published
Feb. 18 2025
9:11AM EST
SOPA Images/Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images
Sean Craig
sean.craig@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
NYU College Republicans Ditch President in Bid for Barron
William Vaillancourt
entertainment
A White Supremacist Holds an Entire American City Hostage
Jen Yamato
Politics
I Only Fired Hundreds at the FAA, Sean Duffy Boasts Amid Safety Crisis
William Vaillancourt
Politics
White House Insists Musk Isn’t in Charge of DOGE or Even Part of It
Sean Craig
Trumpland
Pete Hegseth Shares Back-Taxes Self-Own While Blasting ‘Biden IRS’ For Audit
William Vaillancourt