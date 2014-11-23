Pope's Prosecutor Linked to Cover-Up

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Boston Globe
Rev. Robert J. Geisinger was recently appointed by Pope Francis to prosecute priests involved in child sex abuse cases, but legal documents reviewed by the Boston Globe Sunday reveal the high-ranking Jesuit helped conceal a Chicago priest's long record of sexual abuse claims. Geisinger was one of many American Catholic officials who failed to notify authorities of the multiple allegations made against Rev. Donald J. McGuire during the 1990s, continuing to let the priest travel with minors despite complaints dating back to the 1960s. McGuire is now serving a 25-year-prison sentence following a 2006 conviction for molesting two boys as well as federal charges in 2008.