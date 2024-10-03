Popular TV Host Announces Her Own Death on Instagram
‘I HAVE LEFT THE BUILDING’
Australian TV host Fiona MacDonald has announced her own death at age 67 in a moving Instagram post shared by her sister. The TV personality, known for hosting the children’s TV show Wombat and the game show It’s a Knockout, died three years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease. “Farewell my friends. My sister Kylie is posting this because I have left the building—hopefully I’m looking down from a cloud,” she wrote. “Last night brought an end to a very tough few months. Was very peaceful the boys [sons Harry and Rafe] and Kylie stayed with me to say goodbye. While I’ve never wanted to die, the thought of leaving my tortured body was a relief.” MacDonald, who is the sister of fellow Australian TV host Jacki MacDonald, explained that she had been unable to eat and had been “slowly starving” since being diagnosed with motor neurone disease, a rare condition that progressively damages parts of the nervous system and for which there is no cure. “Let’s not call it goodbye as I hope to see you again on the other side,” she wrote. “I carry your love and laughter with me and hope you’ll remember mine.”