Popular Lifestyle TikTok Creator Dies at 25
R.I.P.
TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg has died at 25. Her husband, Cameron Grigg, was the first to announce the tragic news on his Instagram Sunday. “No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age,” he said in a lengthy Instagram tribute to his wife, who had more than 1.4 million followers on TikTok. According to Cameron, while Taylor had been dealing with health issues, her passing was “sudden and unexpected.” “This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime,” he wrote. Cameron says that her “earthly body is still here,” awaiting organ donation that will “save people’s lives.” Cameron did not give specifics as to why or how Taylor died. The couple just celebrated their one-year anniversary in August. Taylor’s last TikTok was posted on Sept. 26 and showed her taking her dog to the vet. On her page, Taylor shared vlog-style content about her life. Fans are in disbelief and have taken to her comment section to share their grief.