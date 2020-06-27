CHEAT SHEET
    Porn Actor Ron Jeremy Accused by Two Dozen More Women

    BIG TROUBLE

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    David McNew/Getty

    Porn actor Ron Jeremy could face new charges after Los Angeles police received 25 more complaints of sexual misconduct this week. Jeremy, 67, was arrested Tuesday on eight counts of rape and other crimes against four intoxicated women. He has pleaded not guilty to charges that could land him in prison for life. During a court hearing, prosecutors revealed that other accusations have been pouring in since then. Jeremy, who has been dogged by sexual assault claims for years, was unable to convince a judge to lower his $6.6 million bail.

