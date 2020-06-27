Porn Actor Ron Jeremy Accused by Two Dozen More Women

Read it at Los Angeles Times
Porn actor Ron Jeremy could face new charges after Los Angeles police received 25 more complaints of sexual misconduct this week. Jeremy, 67, was arrested Tuesday on eight counts of rape and other crimes against four intoxicated women. He has pleaded not guilty to charges that could land him in prison for life. During a court hearing, prosecutors revealed that other accusations have been pouring in since then. Jeremy, who has been dogged by sexual assault claims for years, was unable to convince a judge to lower his $6.6 million bail.