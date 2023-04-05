Pornhub Searches for Stormy Daniels Skyrocketed Before Trump Indictment
TRUMP BUMP
Former President Donald Trump may have allegedly paid pornstar Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep their affair a secret, but it seems he’s also giving her some free publicity on the side. In the days leading up to Trump’s Manhattan indictment on the hush-money charges, searches for Stormy Daniels on the popular adult video site Pornhub went through the roof, according to TMZ. The Trump bump increased Daniels’ viewership by a factor of nearly five between March 29 and March 30, and she peaked on March 31 at 631,254 views—over 32 times her average for the first three months of 2023. It seems some viewers may have been a little hot for the former president too, as searches for “jail” and “prison” also trended last week with Trump’s indictment looming.