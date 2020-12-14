CHEAT SHEET
Pornhub Takes Down Millions of Videos After Furor Sparked by NYT
Pornhub has removed millions of videos from its site in response to the furor sparked by a New York Times column on illegal child-sex images uploaded to the platform. After Visa and Mastercard announced they would no longer process payments to the site, PornHub suspended all content that was not put there by verified partners and members. Vice reports the number of videos went from 13.5 million on Sunday night to 4.7 million on Monday morning. Porn performers are worried that the backlash sparked by the Times piece could imperil their livelihoods, and the company says it is being targeted by anti-porn crusaders whose real agenda is not protecting children.