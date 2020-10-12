CHEAT SHEET
Statues of Lincoln and Roosevelt Pulled Down With Chains in Portland
Two statues of Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt in Portland, Oregon, have suffered a now-familiar fate after being torn down by protesters late Sunday night and daubed in red paint. According to KATU News, a gathering of protesters in the southwest of the city was declared a riot by police after the statues were targeted. Earlier in the night, Portland Police said protesters had been caught trying to pull down a statue with a chain, and warned that they would use tear gas and “impact weapons” if the gathering didn’t disperse. The warning apparently fell on deaf ears as police later declared a riot, and photos published by KATU showed that the two statues had been pulled to the ground.