Portuguese Doctor Suspended Over Baby Born Without Face

Portuguese medical authorities have suspended an obstetrician accused of failing to detect abnormalities in a baby born without a face. The 2-week-old infant, identified only as Rodrigo, does not have a nose or eyes and is missing part of his skull, the BBC reported. Dr. Artur Carvalho performed four ultrasounds on the mother and dismissed concerns during the last one that parts of the face were not visible. Numerous other parents have since come forward with complaints that Carvalho did not inform them of birth defects while they were pregnant. Carvalho has not commented.