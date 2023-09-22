‘Pose’ Star Angelica Ross Is Ditching Hollywood for Politics After Ryan Murphy Rant
PEACE OUT
Pose star Angelica Ross revealed she’s “walking away from Hollywood” and into the world of politics in a bombshell interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. “I’m moving back to Georgia to prepare to run for office,” she told the publication. “I’ve been consulting with Renitta Shannon, a former Georgia state representative who also just recently ran for lieutenant governor. I go into candidate and campaign training next month.” Earlier this week, the transgender actress/activist said she was leaving Hollywood in a series of tweets calling out television creator Ryan Murphy and Emma Roberts for their alleged mistreatment of her while working on FX multiple shows. In her latest interview, she also shared a confrontation she had with Murphy after she called out a crew member for wearing “racist” T-shirts on the set of American Horror Story: 1984. Murphy still has yet to publicly comment on Ross’ allegations.