Post Malone Tells Fans He’s Fine Amid Fears Over Recent Behavior
Singer Post Malone sought to calm concerns about his recent weight loss and bizarre behavior by addressing it head on at a concert in Memphis Friday night where he played hits from his latest album Hollywood’s Bleeding. “People have been asking me if I’m okay or on heavy drugs,” he told those in attendance at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. “I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever fucking felt in my whole life.” That, he said, is “why I can bust my ass for these shows and fall on the floor and do all that fun shit… Anybody that’s concerned here I appreciate the love and support, but I feel fucking fantastic.” His fans erupted on Twitter after a performance in which he appeared to stumble and slur his words before rolling his eyes back into his head as he sang.