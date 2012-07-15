'Post' Protects Murdoch, Editor

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Rupert Murdoch has had his share of scrutiny recently thanks to an international phone hacking scandal. But now, it looks like the media mogul's conversations with New York Post editor Col Allan may also become public fodder. The Post is trying to keep Allan from having to divulge whether he and Murdoch discussed apologizing for a controversial cartoon that many believed depicted President Obama as a chimp. The issue has become central to a bias lawsuit brought against News Corp. by an employee who charges the Post's parent company harassed and discriminated against her because of her race.