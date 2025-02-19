Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Postmaster General’s Resignation Opens Door for Trump’s Privatization Plan
RETURN TO SENDER
Trump’s transition team hinted that it was “looking at” outsourcing many of the agency’s operations.
Emell Derra Adolphus
News Reporter
Updated
Feb. 18 2025
8:03PM EST
/
Published
Feb. 18 2025
8:01PM EST
KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS
Emell Derra Adolphus
News Reporter
JunkMell
emell.adolphus@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
White House Claims Elon Musk Isn’t Running DOGE After All
Sean Craig
Politics
NYU College Republicans Ditch President in Bid for Barron
William Vaillancourt
Politics
AOC Dares Trump Border Czar to Have DOJ Investigate Her
Janna Brancolini
U.S. News
Elon Musk Finds DOGE’s Next Target: Gold Reserves at Fort Knox
Julia Ornedo
U.S. News
‘He Targeted Me’: Guy Pearce Chokes Up as He Talks About Filming With Kevin Spacey
Leigh Kimmins