Politics

Postmaster General’s Resignation Opens Door for Trump’s Privatization Plan

RETURN TO SENDER

Trump’s transition team hinted that it was “looking at” outsourcing many of the agency’s operations.

Emell Derra Adolphus
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy talks with guests at an event where U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law H.R. 3076, the "Postal Service Reform Act of 2022" at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS
Emell Derra Adolphus

Emell Derra Adolphus

News Reporter

JunkMell

emell.adolphus@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsWhite House Claims Elon Musk Isn’t Running DOGE After All
Sean Craig
PoliticsNYU College Republicans Ditch President in Bid for Barron
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsAOC Dares Trump Border Czar to Have DOJ Investigate Her
Janna Brancolini
U.S. NewsElon Musk Finds DOGE’s Next Target: Gold Reserves at Fort Knox
Julia Ornedo
U.S. News‘He Targeted Me’: Guy Pearce Chokes Up as He Talks About Filming With Kevin Spacey
Leigh Kimmins