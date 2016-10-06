POTUS: Emergency in FL. & S. Carolina

Read it at ABC News
President Obama has made an emergency declaration for both Florida and South Carolina as Hurricane Matthew approaches the coast. Millions have been evacuated in the region in advance of the storm. The president has also ordered federal aid in Florida to assist with the state's response efforts. The governors of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina have all declared states of emergency. The hurricane strengthened to a Category 4 today and could make landfall north of Palm Beach by around 2 a.m. on Friday.