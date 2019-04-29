Army Veteran ‘Chased Gunman Out of Poway Synagogue’

The Jewish community in Poway is grieving after a gunman opened fire at a local synagogue Saturday, killing one and wounding three others—but it could have been much worse if it wasn't for an act of heroism. Army veteran Oscar Stewart, 51, told the Los Angeles Times that he began to follow congregants of the Poway Chabad synagogue as they fled from the sound of gunfire. But the vet then turned around—a decision he now puts down to the “hand of God.” He came face-to-face with the gunman in the lobby and shouted “Get down!” and “I’m going to kill you,” which reportedly rattled the suspect. Stewart then chased the shooter into the parking lot where he got into a Honda sedan, started the ignition, and let go of his rifle. Then Jonathan Morales, an off-duty Border Patrol agent, shot four bullets into the car and the two men had the presence of mind to take down the license plate number. “I’m not a hero or anything. I just reacted,” said Stewart. “I thank God that he gave me the courage to do what I did.”