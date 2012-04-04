Powder Found in Whitney's Room

CHEAT SHEET
Whitney Houston’s full autopsy was released Wednesday by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, stating that she was found "lying face down in the bathtub filled with water” at the time of her death. A “spoon with a white crystal-like substance on it” and a “white powdery substance” were also found, the report said. Details of the autopsy of Houston, who died Feb. 11 at the Beverly Hilton hotel, had been previously leaked, but the full document had not been made public. A “rolled-up piece of white paper” was also found and Houston was described to have a “bloody purge coming from her nose.”