Power Restored After Outage Strands Thousands at Atlanta Airport

Power was restored late Sunday at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, where thousands of passengers were left stranded and sitting in the dark following a major power outage. Georgia Power announced just after midnight that all electricity had been “fully restored” following a travel nightmare that affected an estimated 30,000 people and grounded at least 1,200 flights on a busy holiday weekend. The chaos prompted authorities in Atlanta to open the Georgia International Convention Center “to anyone who needs a place to stay for the night.” Hours after the mysterious power outage on Sunday morning, Georgia Power said a fire in an underground electrical facility was likely behind the mayhem. The company said the fire caused “extensive damage” and the cause has yet to be determined.
