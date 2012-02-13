Powerball Jackpot Still Unclaimed

CHEAT SHEET
Is it yours? A Powerball jackpot of $336.4 million was won on Saturday, but the prize remains unclaimed. The winning ticket was bought at a Stop & Shop in Rhode Island, yet the purchaser of said ticket has yet to step forward. The winner has an option of choosing a lump sum up front or being paid in annual installments. The lump-sum option would amount to a record of $210 million. The name of the winner will eventually be made public whether the person comes forward or not, since names of lottery winners are a matter of public record in Rhode Island. But a spokeswoman for Powerball said, “They are probably going to want to talk to a financial adviser and an attorney before they come forward.”