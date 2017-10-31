Powerful GOP Rep. Jeb Hensarling Will Not Seek Re-Election in 2018

CHEAT SHEET
Republican Rep. Jeb Hensarling will not seek re-election in 2018, the Washington Examiner first reported Tuesday. The Texas congressman, known as a staunch constitutional conservative, currently holds one of the most powerful seats in Congress as chairman of the House Financial Services Committee. He would have had to step down from the position next year after leading the committee for the maximum six-year term. “Although service in Congress remains the greatest privilege of my life, I never intended to make it a lifetime commitment, and I have already stayed far longer than I had originally planned,” Hensarling wrote in a statement to supporters.