Pranksters Suspected of Killing HitchBOT

The last person to have been seen with hitchBOT, the hitchhiking robot from Canada destroyed in Philadelphia over the weekend, was YouTube prankster and personality Jesse Wellens. He allegedly left the hapless machine on a bench on Saturday morning, just a day before its dismembered body was found. Late Sunday night, Wellens said he had found video footage showing the robot’s destruction. In the video, a man who bore resemblances to friend and fellow YouTube personality Ed Bassmaster is seen stomping on the machine. The plot thickened when a local reporter discovered that there was no security camera at the location where the video was shot. The “murderers” are still at large.