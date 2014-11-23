Pregnant Kate Could Vist China Early Next Year

How insane would this be?

Reliable reports are circulating this morning that a pregnant Kate Middleton could visit China early next year on an official tour to boost trade links with the vast country.

The Telegraph reports that "Chinese officials are said to be excited about the prospect of a blockbuster tour" which would be the most high-profile royal visit to China since the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh toured the country in 1986.

That tour didn't end too well. Prince Philip was overheard describing Beijing as “ghastly” and told British exchange students: “If you stay here much longer you’ll all be slitty-eyed.”

Royal sources told the paper it was still “too early” to say whether the trip would definitely go ahead, though they reportedly confirmed that dates in the first three months of 2015 are being discussed.

And there seems to be serious thought being given to getting Kate, who is due to give birth in April to be part of the trip.

Guess she's over the morning sickness then.

Apparently the participation of Prince George has, however, been ruled out.

A spokesman told the Daily Beast, "Any future overseas visits will be announced in the usual manner and in due cour

The invitation from China follows the official visit to Britain by the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in June, when Mr Li met the Queen at Windsor Castle.